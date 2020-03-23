Man found buried in shallow grave behind home

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The body of a man was found partially buried behind his Garden Hills home this afternoon.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said police have taken one of the man’s relatives into custody in connection with the discovery.

Eyewitness News understands the relative is the man’s son, who also lived at the residence.

Police were alerted to the body by a concerned citizen shortly after 12.30pm, Cash said.

He furthered an autopsy will determine the cause of death, adding the body appeared to have been buried for at least a day.

“Police found the man partially buried in a shallow grave,” Cash said.

“There is a male relative in police custody whom we suspect may have had some involvement in it. The investigation is still early as we are trying to unravel motive behind this latest homicide.”

The deceased man is believed to be in his mid-60s, and Cash said the man in custody appears to be in his 30s.

Police have urged area residents to come forward with any information that may assist their investigation.