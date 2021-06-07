Man drowns on Labour Day

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Bahamian man in his 20s who dove in waters off Grand Cay, Abaco, during a family beach trip on Labour Day was later found unresponsive in the water, according to police.

He was pronounced dead sometime later.

Police said officers received a report of a man being found unresponsive on Wells Bay, Grand Cay and enquiries revealed that the victim and relatives were on the cay.

When contacted, Assistant Superintendent Stephen Rolle said police understand the family travelled via boat to the cay for a beach trip.

“The male dived into the water and was later found unresponsive,” police reported.

“CPR was rendered to the victim and he was transported to the Grand Cay Clinic.

“The victim was examined and pronounced lifeless.”

The man was transported to Grand Bahama where he was formally pronounced dead by a doctor.

The details surrounding the suspected drowning remain unclear.

Police are investigating the incident.