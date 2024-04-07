Man drives himself to hospital after being shot

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 31-year-old male is in hospital following a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday 7 April, 2024.

According to initial reports, shortly before 4:00 a.m, the victim, while driving east towards the intersection of Baillou Hill and Wulff Road, was accosted by the occupants of a silver Japanese vehicle who opened fire on his vehicle, resulting in him receiving gunshot injuries to his upper body.

The victim drove himself to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police are aggressively in search of the suspects and are appealing to anyone with information regarding this matter to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, 919, 911, or CrimeS toppers at 328-TIPS (8477).