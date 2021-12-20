Man dies nine hours after being shot by officer

Second police-involved shooting for the month, following teen being shot in the buttocks

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man died in hospital on Saturday, just hours after police shot him several times while responding to a complaint of an illegal firearm.

Police said officers were called to an apartment complex on Bowe Avenue, Montel Heights, where a man was allegedly in possession of a firearm.

The first responding officer reportedly identified the suspect upon arrival to the area around 10pm, and approached the man, who was standing in the front room of an apartment unit.

According to reports, the officer saw a gun tucked into the man’s waistband.

“The suspect, on seeing the officer, reached for the weapon,” read the police report.

“As a result, the officer, being in fear for his life, produced his service weapon and discharged it at the suspect, who was struck several times about the body.

“A pistol was recovered from the suspect.

“He was later transported to the hospital via emergency medical services and is listed in critical condition.”

When contacted yesterday, Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters confirmed the man succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the investigation into the matter was ongoing.

This is the second police-involved shooting this month.

Police shot a teenager as he allegedly attempted to hit officers with his Mercedes SUV following a high-speed chase around 1am on December 14.

Officers had reportedly instructed the teen to stop near Mermaid Boulevard, Golden Gates, but he sped off.

The chase ended at Cox Way.

As the officers approached the vehicle and ordered the driver to step out, he began reversing toward them.

The officers opened fire.

When the vehicle came to a stop and the officers inspected, they found that the teen had been shot in the buttocks.

His injuries were not life-threatening.