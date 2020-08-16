Man dies in fatal shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man died at hospital after he was shot through a window of his home in Elizabeth Estates yesterday evening.
According to police, the victim was standing in the utility room of his home when someone fired several shots through a northern window hitting him shortly after 10pm
“Emergency Medical Services were summoned, and the victim was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, police arrested two men following an armed robbery at Pine Yard Road on Saturday.
According to reports, a man was at a friend’s house on Pine Yard Road when he was accosted by two men in a black Nissan March shortly after 2pm.
The statement continued: “One of the men exited the vehicle brandishing a handgun and demanded his motorcycle, the victim complied and both suspects made their escape. An all point bulletin was broadcast by Police Control Room, a short time later a unit on patrol stopped a vehicle fitting the description.
“This led to the capture of two suspects who are assisting police with their investigation and the recovery of the motorcycle. The suspects are expected to be formally charged before the Magistrate Court.”
Police also recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana shortly after 11am on Saturday.
The drugs were found after police conducted a search of an abandoned building and the surrounding property at Limestone Court, Fox Hill.
Police also recovered an illegal firearm on Saturday
Mobile patrol officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert at a location on Andros and Palm Avenue shortly before 10pm.
The statement read: “As the officers approached the scene, they noticed a group of men running from a burnt structure.
“The officers conducted a search of the area and recovered a black AR 15 .223 semiautomatic rifle with a magazine containing 24 unfired .223 rounds of ammunition found under a burnt vehicle. No arrest was made during this incident.”