Man dies in Exuma car crash

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police on the island of Exuma are investigating a traffic fatality that took place on the Independence holiday.

According to reports, an anonymous caller reported that a traffic accident occurred on Queens Highway, in the vicinity of Tar Bay sometime after 9pm.

The police statement read: “Officers responded, on their arrival, they noticed a silver Honda Civic with extensive damages as a result of colliding into a concrete wall.

‘The officers also discovered a male in the driver seat with severe head injuries. The victim was transported to the Exuma Health Clinic where the medical doctor pronounced the body deceased.”

It added: “The Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Department will continue investigations into this matter.”