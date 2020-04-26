Man dies in Exuma boating accident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As the country remains in weekend lockdown, police have launched investigations into the death of a man in a boating accident in Exuma on Saturday.

Police have not released an official identification; however, Eyewitness News understands the victim is 44-year-old Antonio Rolle of Rolleville.

According to Superintendent Shanta Knowles, Rolle was running his 15ft Boston Whaler boat in the vicinity of Exuma Point, Rolleville, when he was thrown from the boat shortly before 7pm.

Rolle received injuries as a result of being hit by the propeller, Knowles said.

“He was pulled from the water in an unresponsive state and later pronounced dead by medical personnel on that island. No one else was injured during this incident,” she added.