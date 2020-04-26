Man dies in Exuma boating accident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As the country remains in weekend lockdown, police have launched investigations into the death of a man in a boating accident in Exuma on Saturday.
Police have not released an official identification; however, Eyewitness News understands the victim is 44-year-old Antonio Rolle of Rolleville.
According to Superintendent Shanta Knowles, Rolle was running his 15ft Boston Whaler boat in the vicinity of Exuma Point, Rolleville, when he was thrown from the boat shortly before 7pm.
Rolle received injuries as a result of being hit by the propeller, Knowles said.
“He was pulled from the water in an unresponsive state and later pronounced dead by medical personnel on that island. No one else was injured during this incident,” she added.
Meanwhile, police on Crooked Island are investigating a fire that damaged a portion of a home and destroyed two vehicles on Saturday.
Officers responded to reports of a blaze in Cabbage Hill shortly after noon, according to Knowles.
“Upon arrival, officers discovered a portion of the home and two vehicles engulfed in flames,” she said.
“Officers, with the assistance of residents, were able to extinguish the fire. No one was injured during this incident and cause of the fire is not know at this time.”