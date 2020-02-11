Man dies car explosion after police chase

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A man was killed after the vehicle he was in crashed and exploded during a police chase shortly before 11 pm on Sunday.

According to reports, officers responded to an altercation on Mildred Avenue off Carmichael Road and was pointed to the perpetrator who sitting in a silver Nissan Skyline.

Police said upon approaching the vehicle, the driver sped off, leading police on a chase which ended on Carmichael Road west of Gladstone Road.

The man reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided into a parked dump truck, resulting in the vehicle bursting into flames upon impact.

The driver, who was the sole person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The latest incidents marks the fifth traffic fatality in the country so far for the year.