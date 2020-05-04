Man dies after falling from truck

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police on the island of New Providence are investigating a traffic accident, which claimed the life of an adult

male.

According to reports, a white 2008 Ford truck was traveling on Cowpen Road east of Spikenard Road, when a passenger fell from the bed of the truck and received serious injuries sometime around 2pm last week Tuesday.

The victim was transported to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

The driver of the truck is reportedly assisting police with this investigation.

Meanwhile in other crime matters, police are searching for a man responsible for an armed robbery on Friday.

According to reports, a man was standing on the outside of his home on Maxwell Lane off Farrington Road shortly after 1pm, when he was approached by an armed man.

The man who robbed him of cash before making good their escape.

Police also recovered illegal firearms and ammunition from the streets of New Providence on Friday.

According to reports, Anti-Gang and Firearms Officers acting on intelligence conducted a search of a home on Bernard Road, Fox Hill shortly before 8pm.

The officers recovered a 9 millimeter pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition.

A 37-year-old man who was at the home at the time of the search was taken into custody, and is expected to

be formally charged before a Magistrate Court this week.