Man denies Facebook threats against officer and wife

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 28-year-old man was charged in the Magistrate’s court yesterday for sending threats of death to a police officer and his family in a Facebook post over the weekend.

Zhivargo Rolle of Palm Tree Avenue appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes and was charged on one count of misuse of telecommunications, and two counts of threats of death against Inspector Renaldo Burrows and Sherika Burrows.

The prosecution alleged that on July 25, Rolle posted on Facebook threats of harm towards Burrows and his family with intent to “cause annoyance”.

The prosecution said Rolle also unlawfully threatened the police inspector and his wife with death and with the intent to put the pair in fear of death.

He plead not guilty to both charges.

He had no legal reputation, advising the court that he did not have time to get a lawyer.

Rolle told the court that he was simply giving his opinion on the public platform and he did not mention anyone’s name in his comment.

As for the threats to the officer’s wife, he said: “I don’t know who that is”.

The matter was adjourned until October 20.

Forbes advised that the magistrate’s court cannot grant bail in the matter and that Rolle would have to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Rolle was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correction Services.