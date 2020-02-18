Man dead in fatal shooting off East Street

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A man was shot and killed in from of a home off East Street yesterday.

Superintendent Shanta Knowles said the man was shot by a gunman who pulled up next to him as he stood outside the residence on Toote Shop Corner shortly before 8pm.

“An armed man came from the vehicle and shot the

victim before getting back into the vehicle and speeding away,” Knowles said.

“Paramedics were called to the scene; however,

the injured man was pronounced dead on scene. No one else was injured during this incident.”