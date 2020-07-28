Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend and family

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 25-year-old man was yesterday charged in the magistrate’s court with the attempted murder of his girlfriend and family last year.

Eddington Burrows of Coral Harbour appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes and was charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He was not required to enter a plea.

As Burrows was being escorted into the courthouse, bystanders shouted “look at God”, “it was only a matter of time” and “he ain’t finished yet”, before they were ushered away from the door.

According to police, Burrows got into an altercation with his girlfriend at a home on Cowpen Road, and shot her and three others who were present at the home shortly after 4m on March 10, 2019.

Prosecutors alleged that on the day in question, Burrows intentionally and unlawfully attempted to cause the death of Lithera Bethel, Wendy Smith and Valentino Smith.

He is also accused of endangering the lives of Elizabeth Burrows, Eddington Burrows III and Antonio Rolle by being in possession of a black handgun.

He was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Burrows is expected to return to court on November 4 for a voluntary bill of indictment.