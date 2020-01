NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A woman is in hospital after she was burned by a man during an argument yesterday.

Superintendent Shanta Knowles said the pair were at a home in the eastern district of New Providence when the argument escalated shortly before 7am.

Knowles said the man threw hot liquid on the woman, causing burns to her body.

Paramedics transported the woman to hospital, where she is listed in serious condition.

Investigations are ongoing, she said.