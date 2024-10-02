Watch ILTV Live
Man arrested for attempted murder & firearm possession

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 44-year-old male, wanted by authorities for attempted murder, was arrested by police on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 after he attempted to evade apprehension in the area of Flint Street.

According to initial reports, on Tuesday, 1 October 2024, around 9:00 a.m., officers conducting inquiries in the Flint Street area identified a suspect wanted for attempted murder; however, upon seeing the police, the suspect fled the area, dropping a firearm in the process.

Acting on intelligence, around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, officers from the Central Intelligence Bureau and Operation Ceasefire, alongside members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, executed a search warrant at a residence on Labour Street, where they successfully apprehended the 44-year-old individual without incident, police said.

Investigations continue.

