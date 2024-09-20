Man arrested following firearm seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Officers from Operation Ceasefire including members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force

confiscated an unlicensed firearm with ammunition, resulting in the arrest of a 30-year-old male.

According to preliminary reports around 9:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 19, 2024 officers, acting on information, went to a property on Fire Trail Road east where they observed a male behaving suspiciously.

It is reported that the male, upon seeing the officers, ran and attempted to remove a firearm from his waist, police said.

Officers pursued the male, seized the firearm, and subsequently arrested him.

The Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force will conduct further investigations into this matter.