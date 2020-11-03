Man arraigned for assaulting neighbour with a cutlass over noisy party

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday after pulling a cutlass on his neighbours, who he said were making too much noise.

Alex Bertram Turnquest, of Crooked Island Street, was arraigned before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The prosecution alleged Turnquest assaulted Croatia McKinney-Russell with a cutlass on Saturday.

Turnquest, who pleaded guilty to the charge, admitted to having a cutlass, but denied swinging it at the woman.

There were no medical records of injuries for Mckinney-Russell, according to the prosecution.

Turnquest told the judge that the group was “always making noise” and having parties.

“We keep calling the police for them,” he said.

He noted that on the day in question he got mad and went outside to tell his neighbours to stop making noise and to “go where you all live.”

He said he and McKinney-Russell got into an argument and he got the cutlass from inside the house.

He reiterated that he did not swing the cutlass.

Turnquest told the court that he usually keeps an old rusty cutlass in his house for protection, due to the level of crime and housebreaking in the area.

He was given a conditional discharged and ordered to undergo six months of anger management classes or two months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.