Twelve deaths in the last week

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 50-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man are the latest victims of the novel coronavirus, health officials advised this afternoon.

Both cases were from New Providence.

This pushed the death toll due to COVID-19 in The Bahamas up to 46.

Fourteen deaths remain under investigation.

According to health officials, who called the deaths “unfortunate”, the woman died this morning, the man died a week ago.

There have been 12 deaths in the last week, including four that were under investigation and two deaths classified as a non-COVID-deaths — COVID patients who died from another illness.

There were an additional 59 confirmed cases of the virus reported today.

Officials said today there are now 2,276 cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Of the new 59 cases, there were 49 in New Providence, two in Grand Bahama, three in Abaco, three in Acklins, one in Eleuthera, and one in Long Island.

Health officials did not provide the age or sex of the new cases.

New Providence continues to lead the country with 1,427 cases, followed by Grand Bahama with 554.

There were 70 cases in Abaco, 53 in Bimini, 15 in the Berry Islands, eight in Cat Island, 19 in Exuma, 11 in Inagua, seven in Eleuthera, seven in Acklins, one in Andros, two in Crooked Island, three in Long Island, two in Mayaguana, and 97 cases with unknown locations.

The number of recovered cases remained unchanged at 801.

Active cases increased to 1,408.

According to the Ministry of Health COVID-19 Dashboard, two more cases have been hospitalized, bringing the total number up to 68.

As of today, 11,445 tests were completed, according to health officials.