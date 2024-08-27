Man allegedly robbed while closing Facebook sale

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred off Malcolm Road on Monday,

August 26, 2024.

Preliminary reports confirmed that around 7:00 a.m., the victim arranged to meet with a male that

he had connected with on Facebook near a church on Emmanuel Drive to conduct a sales transaction

of a cellphone.

Upon his arrival, the unknown male (potential buyer) approached him with a sum of cash to finalize the transaction, but suddenly, the male reportedly produced a firearm, robbed him of the phone, and fled with both the phone and cash, police said.

Police wish to encourage members of the public to utilize the services of the Royal Bahamas Police

Force when conducting business transactions with persons unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this or other matters is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502- 9991/2, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).