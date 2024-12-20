Man allegedly robbed during business transaction

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An investigation is underway into an alleged armed robbery that occurred on Thursday December 19, 2024, involving two (2) male suspects.

According to initial reports, the incident took place on Hampton Street, west off Mount Royal Avenue, after 9:00 p.m.

The victim arrived at that location to conduct a sales transaction when the suspects approached him, one of them armed with a firearm, police said.

The culprits robbed the victim of cash and merchandise before leaving the scene in a vehicle, investigators revealed.

Investigations are ongoing in this matter.