Man, 38, shot and killed in Abaco

The country’s murder count now stands at 12

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident in Dundas Town, Abaco that claimed the life of a 38-year-old man.

This is the first homicide recorded on a family island this year and pushes the country’s murder count to 12.

Initial reports indicate that on Tuesday, January 16, shortly after 7 pm, police were alerted by a concerned citizen to gunshots emanating in the vicinity of Latter Rain Way.

Upon arriving at the location, responding officers found a man lying in the road, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical technicians responded to the scene, examined the victim, and determined that he showed no signs of life.

A 50-year-old male from Spring City, Abaco, and a 29-year-old male from Marsh Harbour, Abaco were taken into custody and are assisting with the investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone with additional information regarding this matter to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, 919, 911, CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477), or the Marsh Harbour Police Station at 242-367-2560.