Man, 38, charged with murder

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A man was charged yesterday with the February 16 murder of Roderick Taylor.

Jean Joseph, 38, of Ross Corner, was not required to enter a plea to the murder charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Joseph was said to be of Bahamian and Haitian descent, and is also known as “Zoe”.

Police said they discovered Taylor’s body on Ross Corner off East Street, shortly after 2am, with stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Joseph was denied bail, and returns to court on April 28 to be served a voluntary bill of indictment.