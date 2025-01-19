Watch ILTV Live
Man, 31, in serious condition following Saturday night shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 31-year-old man was hospitalized on Saturday, 18th January 2025, following a shooting incident involving Saturday night outside a business establishment.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred after 9 p.m., outside a business establishment on Baillou Hill Road near Moonshine Drive. The victim and the suspect were engaged in an argument that escalated.

During the confrontation, it was reported that the victim produced a knife, and the suspect produced a firearm. The suspect then discharged several shots at the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained gunshot injuries to his face and lower body. He was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle and is listed in serious condition. Police are following significant leads into this matter as the investigation continues.

