NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 25-year-old male remains hospitalized as a result of an industrial accident that occurred shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, 28th January 2024 at the Grand Bahama Shipyard.

According to preliminary reports, the worker became trapped between a crane and pieces of steel,

resulting in injuries to his upper body.

He was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services for further medical care. Investigations are ongoing.