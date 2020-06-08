Man, 22, in custody over triple shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have in their custody a 22-year-old man assisting with investigations into a triple shooting on Belville Circle, Bel Air Estates, last week.

Two victims from the shooting – including a 10-year-old girl – have succumbed to their injuries, while the third remains in stable condition.

According to reports, a group of people were hanging out in front of a home in the area when three men pulled up in a gold vehicle and opened fire on May 29.

Yesterday, Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said he could not confirm when the man was taken into custody.

Meanwhile in other crime matters, police arrested two men for shop breaking shortly after 5am today.

Reports indicated that operational officers responded to a shop breaking in progress on East Street and Balfour Avenue.

On arrival, officers conducted a search of the premises and discovered the two men who were taken into custody.

Additionally, police reported that four men were arrested in separate incidents for possession of dangerous drugs on Saturday.

In the first incident, police said, shortly before 3pm officers while on static duty in the vicinity of Marathon and Robinson Road became suspicious of occupants in a vehicle. The officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a quantity of marijuana. The three men were arrested. In the second incident, police said officers on mobile duty on Acacia Street, Lynden Pindling Estate, stopped a vehicle shortly after 6pm that attempted to evade them. A search of the vehicle and the sole driver was conducted and a quantity of marijuana found.

The four men are expected to be charged on Monday before Magistrate court.

In a separate matter, a man was arrested for indecent assault on Saturday.

According to police, a woman was walking along Robinson Road near Market Street when she was approached by a man who indecently assaulted her.

Officers from the Mobile Unit were dispatched to the area of the incident, and were able to locate and apprehend the suspect.