MAINTAINING MASKS FOR NOW: Health officials say mask-wearing “important” as govt eases restrictions

CDC has recommended masks not needed in states with low transmission

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Office of the Prime Minister Press Secretary Clint Watson said health officials have advised that it is important for the public to continue wearing facial masks to mitigate the coronavirus, as the government eases restrictions across the country.

However, Watson, who was responding to a question from Eyewitness News, said this policy could change.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it was relaxing its mask guidance for communities considered to be low or medium risk.

As a part of the change, the CDC also dropped its recommendation for universal school mask wearing and instead recommended masking in communities at a high level of risk.

As to The Bahamas’ mask policy, Watson said “nothing is off the table”.

“The government meets; and of course, you know the emergency operations committee meet regularly to determine whether there should be a loosening of certain protocols or what those protocols are and so nothing is etched in stone.

“Today, there may be a mask mandate.

“Next month, there may not.

“Today, there may be a protocol in place and next month, based on how things are, there may be a [revision].

“Nothing is off the table. We move at a steady pace and as things change, we give them to you right away.

“We don’t hold on them. We tell you right away if something has changed.

“Right now, we have a mask mandate in place.

“The health officials believe that is important right now, and especially as we are loosening protocols in other areas, that mask mandates becomes even so much more important.

“As we see how that works, then there will be opportunities to reconsider.”

This week, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) de-escalated its COVID-19 Travel Risk Advisory Rating for The Bahamas from a Level 4, very high, to a Level 3, high.

The Level 3 rating advises international travelers to be up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines before traveling to The Bahamas.

It also recommends that even if COVID-19 vaccines are up-to date, there may still be a risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

The CDC recommends proper mask-wearing while indoors and in public spaces.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville called the upgrade encouraging.