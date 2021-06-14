LPIA reveals new summer 2021 operations plan

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In an effort to mitigate the impact of growing passenger traffic and COVID-19 protocols, key stakeholders at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) have finalized plans to ensure passengers can be safely and efficiently processed through the airport during what promises to be a busy upcoming summer travel season.

Nassau has been selected as a homeport for two cruise lines beginning this month. Following the first seven-day cruise, approximately 900 passengers will be departing Nassau for the United States on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The airport anticipates heavy arrivals and departures of cruise passengers every Saturday and Sunday thereafter, and for this number to grow to 3,500 passengers each weekend by July.

In addition, summer projections for land-based passenger arrivals and departures at LPIA indicate steady recovery from the pandemic, with a potential additional 4,500 passengers between Saturday and Sunday.

Nassau Airport Development Company Ltd (NAD) President and Chief Executive Officer Vernice Walkine said: “We are fortunate that our largest source market, the United States, has been very successful with their vaccine distribution and there is significant pent-up demand for travel given the challenges and restrictions of the past year living with COVID-19. People are ready to travel and month-by-month we are seeing improvements in our passenger numbers.

“During this busy summer travel period, we wish to assure the traveling public that their safety is our paramount concern. Our overall objective is to make certain that a high level of efficiency prevails in the terminals, coupled with excellent customer service, resulting in a positive experience for our passengers.”

The airport continuously works with its key stakeholders to maximize the efficiency of operations and mitigate any potential challenges within its facilities. As a result, in 2020, LPIA was one of the first airports in Latin America and the Caribbean to achieve a COVID-19 Health Accreditation from the Airports Council International.

As the airport supports Nassau as a home cruise port and manages its recovering land passenger base, LPIA is offering a full itemized list of tips to local passengers planning to travel this summer. The list can be accessed via its website https://nassaulpia.com/summer-travel-tips-2021.

Among LPIA’s recommendations are that passengers avoid traveling on Saturday and Sunday due to heavier traffic, and consider traveling during off-peak times, such as before 9am or after 2pm.

It also advised that after check-in, passengers traveling to the US may be directed by an airport ambassador to wait briefly in the airport’s “Summer Garden Lounge” prior to proceeding to airport security screening and United States Customs for processing.

“This wait is to allow passengers to be processed in order of scheduled departure time. The lounge is a beautiful and comfortable outdoor space with amenities like food and beverage, Wi-Fi, entertainment and limited shopping,” the airport authority advised.

It added: “This summer, returning residents will now have two additional options to complete their Bahamas Customs declaration forms and pay duties or claim exemptions. This is in addition to the current process of presenting a completed C17 Customs Declaration form to a Bahamas Customs officer for assessment.

“Returning residents should consider downloading and using the new Bahamas Customs Exempt App to fill out their declaration electronically, upload their receipts and pay customs duties and/or claim exemption online prior to arrival in Nassau.

“Once luggage is collected, returning residents then only need to proceed to a customs officer for baggage inspection. Bahamas Customs also has kiosks available at the airport that perform the same services as the app and allows for credit/debit card payments online or cash payments at the airport.”