LOOKING UP: Abaco resort operator almost sold-out for June/July

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An Abaco resort operator said yesterday that “things are looking up” as business rebounds from a Hurricane Dorian “wipe-out” and the impact of COVID-19, noting that the resort was almost sold out for June and July.

Molly McIntosh, General Manager of Bluff House Beach Resort & Marina told Eyewitness News that Green Turtle Cay is “doing pretty well”.

“A lot of challenges, with an increase of prices of everything and difficulty in getting supplies being two of the most difficult,” she said.

“Long-term housing is another big problem. I cannot get help on the island and then to bring anyone from Marsh Harbour, Freeport, or Nassau, there is not any available housing for them to live on the Cay. I am not the only resort with this problem and I understand it is a problem everywhere.

‘I’m not sure what the answer is, but maybe the government could assist a Bahamian with giving them land and helping them with a business plan, getting a low-interest loan, and having them build with the stipulation that it would be apartments for long term rentals.”

McIntosh added: “Things are really looking up. I like how the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism is promoting and we are really seeing a huge demand for rental properties, rooms and slips. We are almost sold out for June and July. Seems that people in the United States, particularly South Florida, cannot wait to get back to the Bahamas and particularly Abaco.”

“We have a lot of repeat guests but also many new guests and all are amazed at how far Green Turtle Cay has progressed since Hurricane Dorian basically wiped out everything in September of 2019. Bluff House Tranquil Turtle Beach Bar has been open since March of 2021 and our rooms and villas opened in June of 2021,” said McIntosh.

According to McIntosh, COVID-19 affected the resort’s business most seriously in July and August of 2021.

She said: “We are grateful that restrictions to travel have been relaxed and it is easier for our guests to come to the Bahamas. Our 40 slip marina and new restaurant (The Boathouse) will be opening up in early May, we actually already have boats in the marina but will have a grand opening early May and are really excited about that.”