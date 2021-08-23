LOOK, DON’T TOUCH: COP warns anyone destroying political paraphernalia will face the law

Dames accuses PLP of removing posters but opposition candidate denies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle reminded the public yesterday that it is an offense to interfere with or destroy political parties’ paraphernalia and individuals caught doing so will be prosecuted.

This comes after a video was circulated on social media showing a man jumping over and pulling up several Free National Movement (FNM) signs.

Rolle advised in a statement that he has established an Election Investigation Unit that will be responsible for investigating all matters related to the General Election.

He implored the leaders of all political parties to encourage their supporters to exercise restraint during this time, to respect the process and not to destroy or remove their opponents’ paraphernalia, but to notify the police whenever and wherever they observe persons doing so.

“It is the desire of the commissioner for all candidates to campaign unhindered and for members of the public to move about freely and to express themselves freely,” he said. Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis rang the bell last week, announcing that the next General Election will be held on September 16. Hours after the prime minister’s announcement, political parties mobilized to begin posting their flyers and other paraphernalia around New Providence. By the next day, major thoroughfares throughout the island were blanketed with FNM and Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) signs, which some members of the public have since criticized as “too much” and wasteful. Both FNM Chairman Carl Culmer and PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell have downplayed the saturation of party paraphernalia across the island. Culmer said parties “will do what they think is necessary for them to get their message out”, adding: “There are some persons who love the signs; they want to feel the election environment. So, at the end of the day, to each its own.” Meanwhile, Mitchell said: “It’s the political season, it’s a free country and, as far as I’m concerned, once it’s not obscene, I don’t see an issue with it really. “It may be annoying to some people but it will soon be over and after the season is over, they have to remove it.”

Sign wars

In a video posted over the weekend, Mount Moriah incumbent Marvin Dames alleged that a vehicle with PLP flags was involved in removing FNM posters from along Melbourne Road and replacing them with PLP paraphernalia.

“We cannot afford to do this, Bahamas. We are setting bad examples for the young people in this country,” Dames said.

“I say to persons on both sides — if you are doing it, stop. We will not allow criminality to prevail; it’s not good.”

However, PLP candidate for the area McKell Bonaby denied his party’s involvement and said neither he nor the party condones such acts.

“We are running a clean campaign and will continue to do so,” Bonaby said.

But Culmer claimed there have been at least four incidents thus far of PLP supporters removing and discarding FNM paraphernalia.

He called on that party’s leader and chairman to publicly denounce the “vandalism”.

In response, speaking to Eyewitness News on the matter, Mitchell said the issue should be taken with “a grain of salt”.

“Nobody condones it, but once people are not punching one another, stabbing people…you take it with a grain of salt. That’s my view,” he said.

“Wear your garment lightly and be sure that you encourage your supporters not to do so and not to get into a confrontation. I’m not getting too agitated over that sort of stuff.”