LONG-TERM PLAN NEEDED: Incoming administration must think of next gen and not just election cycle, says economist

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An incoming administration needs to be thinking of generational change and not simply the next political cycle, a top financial executive has opined.

Gowon Bowe, Fidelity Bank (Bahamas) chief executive officer, told Eyewitness News: “Whichever administration comes in needs to be one that is looking at the next generation and not just the next political cycle.

“If you look at the predictions of when The Bahamas will see a rebound, a lot of projections now push it out to 2024 to 2025, which will be three to four years into any administration.

“That means that there needs to be a mature administration that will see this as not something they will completely overcome during their next term but they have to set in motion elements that will allow us to emerge prosperous.”

Bowe added: “It all boils down to who is willing to talk about generational change, mindset change and, more importantly, governance changes.”

Bowe noted that for an incoming administration, managing the COVID-19 pandemic will be a day-one priority, with education and crime/security also being prominent issues to be addressed.

“We have to look at what we are going to do in terms of generational policy initiatives both in setting objectives but also intermediate milestones to measure our successes to arrest the skills gaps, non-communicable diseases, challenges we face and criminal activity probably brought about from the economic malaise we find ourselves in,” said Bowe.

He added: “We have to focus our attention to those speaking in a sober yet optimistic tone. We are a prosperous nation with wealth and opportunity, which, if harnessed the right way, can bring prosperity to all.”