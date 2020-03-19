LOCKDOWN: PM activates partial nationwide shutdown and nightly curfew

COVID-19 order takes effect 9am Friday

Airports will remain open, non-essential intl. and domestic travel discouraged

Weddings and funerals must be kept under 10 people

Drive-thrus will remain open during day, construction work will cont.

All trained nurses, officers on vacation, retirement asked to report to work

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced a nation-wide partial shutdown for the next 11 days as officials ramp up measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order, 2020, include a nightly curfew and shutdown of all non-essential businesses and organizations, public transportation and commercial sailing; and all events, parties or gatherings.

At a press conference, Minnis stressed these were temporary measures as all residents must play a role in protecting the health of families and loved ones from the highly contagious virus.

The curfew will be in effect each night from 9pm to 5am, with exceptions to be approved by the commissioner of police.

The order takes effect at 9am tomorrow, and will remain in effect until 9am on March 31.

The prime minister said the order will be lifted upon consultation with health officials.

Minnis said: “This crisis is developing daily and the Government of The Bahamas will make adjustments as necessary in the best interest of the public health and safety of the Bahamian people and residents of The Bahamas. “I thank all of those on the frontline of this battle for their courage, compassion and dedication to the health, security and well- being of Bahamians and residents.” He added: “The orders that I am about to announce are very strong, but they will save lives, which is my greatest responsibility as prime minister.”