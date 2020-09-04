Local web developer launches site for curbside, takeout and delivery needs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions giving rise to more curb side and food delivery options, a local web developer has launched a site designed to assist consumers in finding the services they desire.

Garnel Leo told Eyewitness News that as with most developments, the idea was born out of a desire to facilitate consumer needs.

According to Leo, the “letsgetdelivery.com” helps consumers navigate through the various local offerings for delivery, curbside and takeout.

He said: “Several months ago when the lockdowns began, grocery store hours were limited and the lines were so long that people started looking for grocery delivery services to avoid the hassle. So many people were asking about which companies do deliveries and which businesses offer curbside services.”

He continued: “I decided to create a repository if you will of different services; delivery, takeout, curbside. All the information for various vendors is in one place where it is easily accessible.

“Due to the integration of technology if someone offers delivery via WhatsApp or telephone you could connect directly from the site to their actual website.”

Vendors can add or claim listings themselves, Leo said.

“I started populating the site with all the local vendors I could find who offer delivery services and services I have used myself, understanding from personal experience the frustrations people have been experiencing due to the various restrictions,” he added.