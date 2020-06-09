Lloyd defends decision to hold national exams

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd yesterday defended the government’s decision to move forward with National Exams, insisting that the exams are voluntary and no student is being compelled to take the tests.

Amid rising public tension over the issue, Lloyd said: “It had always been the intention of the ministry to conduct External Exams if conditions permitted.

“This is why it was repeatedly stated that the exams were postponed, not canceled.

“We stated this from the beginning of the national lockdown.

“Students were advised that the lockdown didn’t mean a vacation from school. PSAs and other media announcements made this plain and clear.”

Last week the prime minister announced that national examinations are expected to be held on July 13 – after weeks of uncertainty.

However, the announcement of the new date was met with mixed views, with dozens of teachers, parents, and students voicing their concerns over the readiness of students to take the test.

The issue has also seen high ranking education stakeholders disagreeing on how best to handle the issue.

Lloyd yesterday acknowledged that the decision to hold the exams was not easy, given the unprecedented times and level of anxiety, disruption, stress, and more faced by students.

He also once again recognized that there are still many students who do not have a device or the internet, and would have been deprived of the benefit of continuing school.