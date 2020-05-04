Liquor stores back in business

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Liquor stores offering delivery and curb side pick up are back in business as of today, with one well-known retailer/distributor predicting a ‘seamless transition’.

Kyle Jones, vice-president of Young’s Fine Wine, said: “We are very excited to be able to expand our operations in this phase. We are lucky in that we’ve always offered delivery services, so this transition should be pretty seamless for us.”

Jones added: “We miss our seeing all of our customers and we look forward to getting them the products they’ve been asking for over this past month and a half!”

Liquor retailers/distributors have been out of operation for several weeks as a result of the government imposed COVID-19 restrictions.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday announced that businesses that can provide goods and services through delivery and curbside pickup will be allowed to operate through the week from 8am to 5pm.