Lightning strikes behind morning power outages

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Lightning strikes to Bahamas Power and Light’s overhead system were said to be the cause of power outages in the capital this morning.

The impacted areas are Skyline, a portion of the western area of the island; Musha Hill, the East Street area from Cordeaux Avenue to Malcolm Road; and Prince Charles East between Beatrice Avenue and Fox Hill.

Quincy Parker, BPL’s director of communications, said circuits went offline shortly after 9am and are expected to be brought back online within another half hour.