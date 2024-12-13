License plates ready for collection at RTD

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Traffic Division wishes to inform the public that the following license plates are ready for collection at the Road Traffic Department:

All #DA plates

#DB0001 to #DB3500

Motorists with these license plate numbers are required to collect their plates from the Road Traffic Department within FOURTEEN (14) DAYS of the date of this news release. Police officers will be aggressively citing motorists who fail to collect their plates within the specified period.

“To ensure compliance with the Road Traffic Act and to avoid penalties, we strongly encourage all affected motorists to act promptly,” police warned.