Level 4: U.S. State Department warns against travel to The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The U.S. State Department yesterday issued its strongest travel advisory against The Bahamas, urging its citizens not to travel to the country due to “health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions”.

The level four advisory also noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for the Bahamas due to COVID-19.

It follows a decision to lift the Global Level Four Health Advisory on August 6.

The Global Advisory advised U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.

Yesterday, health officials confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 761.

There were 654 active cases.

Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to lead globally with more than 4.8 million cases and more than 150,000 deaths.

The advisory also maintained previous warnings about violent crime, including the prohibition of U.S. government personnel from visiting the “Sand Trap area”, and the inconsistent regulation of recreation watercraft and water tours.

It warned travelers to The Bahamas that they may experience travel prohibitions, stay at home orders, business closures, and other emergency conditions due to COVID-19.

U.S. Embassy Public Affairs Officer, Daniel Durazo explained the department has since returned to its previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice as some countries improve while others potentially deteriorate.

Durazo said: “We continue to recommend U.S. citizens exercise caution when traveling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic.

“Under this return to country-specific levels of travel advice, the Travel Advisory for The Bahamas is now Level 4 (do not travel), due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions; U.S. citizens are also advised (same as before the pandemic) to exercise increased caution in The Bahamas due to crime.”

The Bahamas has also been added to the quarantine lists of the United Kingdom and Sweden. Travelers from The Bahamas will now have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to those countries.