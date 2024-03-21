Letters to the Editor: The path to revenue enhancement

Editor,

It was written by the revered Chinese Sage and Philosopher Confucius, in 500 BC that ‘ The ruler of a country of a thousand chariots must give diligent attention to business; he must be sincere; he must be economical; he must love his people; and he must provide employment for his people at the proper seasons.’

Two and a half years after being elected by the majority of The Bahamian people, the Hon. Prime Minister & Minister of Finance is living up to the precepts expounded by the long-dead Confucius. Having been a professional Banker early in his career after graduating from Saint John’s College, the Hon. Philip ‘Brave’ Davis, KC. MP (PLP-Cat Island) , is well trained in economic and fiscal policies. In fact, apart from the late Sir Carlton E. Francis. A man after my own heart, PM Davis may well be one of the few Ministers of Finance who would have had hands-on experiences in the financial industry.

I have no doubt that the PM in his capacity as Minister of Finance will steadily guide the nation through any and all economic challenges that we are facing now and may have to contend with later on in this term. The back-to-back storms and hurricanes , coupled with the deadly effects of COVID-19 and the aftermath, devastated our economy, and we were like a dead man walking.Now, the nation is slowly getting off its knees and onto her feet once again.

The country, as it progresses, needs to find ways and means to enhance its revenue base and streams. Hundreds of millions of dollars are allegedly \owed’ in real property taxes and interest fees. Successive administrations have dragged their feet over beefing up their collection efforts while wringing their hands and crying over non-compliance with our tax laws. Delinquent property taxes act as an enforceable legal lien on any subjected property. If it is not paid within the time prescribed by law, that property may be seized and sold off by the government of the day.

Similarly, we have heard horror stories about individuals and companies ‘owing’ NIB tens of millions of dollars in long overdue collected contributions. One hardly ever hears about criminal prosecutions and civil penalties. Half-hearted efforts have been made over the years, and a handful of defaulters were hauled before the Magistrates’ Courts, and that was it. There were no public details about payments or settlement arrangements.

We also have the scenario where millions more are due and owing for court fines and outstanding traffic tickets, especially the mandatory ones. In a nutshell, the government should set up a dedicated Revenue Court that is fully empowered and staffed with support staff, including bailiffs and process servers. I dare say that if penalties included actual jail time, hundreds of Bahamians would rush to the Revenue Court’s administrative offices or The Public Treasury to discharge their obligations.

It takes money on the ground to deliver on the usual governmental expectations and added amenities. We need the outstanding funds and must move to eliminate legacy delinquents. Once the PM returns from Botswana, I urge him, the Attorney General, and his Senior Advisor, the Hon. Jerome Fitzgerald, to consider this proposal. In the meantime, to God be the Glory in all things. I also encourage you and yours to have a safe and enjoyable Easter while reflecting on WHY He came.