Letters to the editor: Rat in the wheel house

Commander! There’s a rat in the wheel house.

You know, it’s never a good thing or a good feeling I imagine, as a Commanding Officer to have a grounding incident but, what I will say is: Navigation is a science.

Sadly like most sciences, it is never exact and many of us who dare to attempt it, even at our best are merely practicing. Many that have been in the oceans that surround this archipelago quickly learn that she is an equal opportunity mistress.

It is regrettable, that this is not always the most easy thing to explain to those that have not ventured into the bed of volatility that is our wide and treacherous shoals, especially when those people are also your civilian commanders.

Interestingly, upon seeing the first tabloid print up, followed by the press release from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, I thought to myself that surely that was a dangerous precedent for the new command team to set. Marines operate and in the execution of our operations, we have what is known in Military language all around the world as OPDEFs (Operational Defects).

Commanders of these vessels, operate in high stress conditions with needle thin timelines and yes sometimes failing equipment. Yet, they get their orders and they set out to, “guard our heritage”. Again I say, they do so whether the entire crew shows up, whether the conditions are favorable and they do so even if the radar does not work.

I will make it plain, you cannot hit a ship that is tied up alongside a wharf and the Bahamian people have long suggested that they were sickened to believe that, “tied up” was our basic state. Well, now contrary to popular belief, it is clear that Her Majesty’s Ships move and sometimes when they move, OPDEFs happen.

What troubles me beyond imaginable belief, is while absolutely concerned about the sand bank groundings, I am far more concerned that at the dawn of the new Commander’s tenure, he seems to have a rat in his wheelhouse!

What further troubles me and to my imagination should be equally as troubling to the new Commander is the accuracy in detail with which these rag sheet stories are printed. The fact that these are not reported as stories you could have heard in the wind or in the grapevine, but rather are printed with the kind of confidence that suggests to me that the rat in the Commander’s wheelhouse, is one really, really big rat; one with enough authority, seniority and power to adequately assist the enemy, an action that the Acts and Regulations speak directly against.