Letters to the Editor: Flying blind on climate change

Dear Editor,

Thank you for granting me this space to support my fellow scientist Kelli Armstrong, who last week gave voice to one of the worst-kept secrets among the local scientific community: that when it comes to the critical challenge of climate change, The Bahamas is essentially flying blind.

Small island nations like The Bahamas will suffer the worst from climate change and everything that comes with it, from sea level rise and serious flooding to widespread beach erosion and more powerful and destructive hurricanes to the widespread bleaching of our reefs and death of our sea life. There is no question that this issue should be a top national priority.

Yet as Kelli pointed out, The Bahamas is way behind the curve in terms of collecting environmental data relevant to climate change, as well as making that information available to those in the scientific community who are working to ensure this country does its part in helping the world avoid a worst-case scenario.

Along with the other 192 United Nations Member States, The Bahamas has committed to meeting certain Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. These are designed to counteract climate change to the greatest extent possible. However to effectively fulfill them, what we need more than anything is data. And while a lot of relevant research takes place in The Bahamas, the findings are not efficiently shared with the experts who are working to ensure we meet the SDGs.

You cannot meaningfully tackle a problem if you don’t fully understand the nature of the problem, and are not in a position to measure whether your efforts to address the problem are working.

The government should take the lead in ensuring that all data relevant to climate change is effectively and efficiently shared with the professionals who are working to help ensure that the country meets its SDG commitments. Early indications are that we are already falling behind.

Kelli Armstrong is a huge asset to the Bahamas. She is only one of two certified climate change professionals in the entire region. I fully endorse her message and hope the powers that be will listen to what she has to say.

Kind regards,

S. B.