Letter to the Editor: Moore’s Island has been forgotten

Dear Editor,

My name is Darranique Stuart, a current student of Benedict College and an outstanding resident of Moore’s Island.

I am saddened at the horrendous treatment given to us by the current water system on the island. To begin with, the individuals that reside on Moore’s Island have had enough of this water situation. I stand raising the two questions that everyone wants to know the answer to, “why does the water have to be turned off every evening?” and simply “why are we going days without running water?”

Today, I take a stand once again asking if we don’t deserve better and even asking what would it take for this situation to be resolved. I humbly ask that this situation be resolved as quickly as possible. Moore’s Island has been neglected for a very long time with nothing but promises to look forward toward. To add, last week there was no water. As a result, children couldn’t wash their uniforms for school and also individuals weren’t able to carry out all of their daily necessities which require water.

Please help us as we have reached our peak on Moore’s Island. We have been crying forever but it is like no one is hearing our cry. We’re making calls but as soon as the calls end our complaints get swept under the rug. We need help urgently. Lastly, it’s also very difficult for the educational system on our island as we only have (3) three current active high school teachers and NONE of those three include an English Language Teacher or even a Social Science teacher.

I’m desperately crying for help once again for my island.

Darranique Stuart

Youth Parliamentarian for Central and South Abaco