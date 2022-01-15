Letter to Sir Sidney Poitier: To sir with love

Dear Editor,

Here is an ode I wrote to the late Sir Sidney Poitier, (February 20, 1927 to January 6, 2022).

If only I could find

That poem of Sidney Poitier

In one of my several

Hundred notebooks,

One of more than

A dozen poems that

I have written of him,

How happy I would be

I could feel in every cell

Of my anatomy

How just-right that one was

Lost somewhere in one

Of my many notebooks

Before I was able to type it out

Written 12 or so years ago,

That poem now is like

A needle in a haystack,

My poem, to sir, with love

Oh, God, now Sidney Poitier,

At 94, has passed away,

On January 6th, four days ago

And what can I say in verse

Of who has meant so much to me

I have a Bachelor of Arts

Degree in Speech & Drama,

First step to follow in his footsteps

Bahamian teenager, inspired

To become an actor, a movie star

Oh, but the almighty ordained

That I blaze another trail,

That I give my life to writing instead,

To being a poet, and I obeyed,

Regardless of income,

Regardless of the sacrifice

That that is, that this has been

Followed Sidney Poitier though

All the way to as far as he could take me

I recall following Dylan Thomas,

Ernest Hemingway,

William Carlos Williams,

William Shakespeare, similarly

Until I was where there could

Be no guide but God

Who made me individual,

Who made me unique

It is that one unrepeated, unrepeatable

Entity that each of us is,

That we are called to be

Precious, holy, divine because

We were made once, like

No one in creation whoever was

Oh, to define self, to self-define,

Like Poitier, like Mandela,

Like Peter O’Toole, like Peter Ustinov,

Who show us how to self-proclaim,

How to self-embrace

How to be as beautiful as when

In season, a Poui tree blossoms

So many flowers that

They are raining down,

That they are falling off,

Forming a ring of

Petals around where

The tree leaves the ground

Like those ones, so very tall

And so very large

In the front yard

Of The Dundas Centre

For the Performing Arts,

Where the heart

Of the dramatic arts

Beats on, beats still

© Obediah Michael Smith