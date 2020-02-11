Leno breaks ground on $25 million corporate headquarters

150-200 workers to be employed during construction

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Leno Group yesterday broke ground on a new $25 million corporate headquarters on Collins Avenue, with 150-200 jobs to be created during construction.

Sean K. Longley, the Leno Groups founder and CEO told Eyewitness News: “We always wanted to own our very own building and I believed that as the company evolved that would happen eventually. I looked at the property and said it would be ideal for us.

“I had our architect Wellington Woods put the drawing together and I wanted to make sure I could bring it to fruition. We are doing that and we are looking at a combination of corporate bonds and debt financing from the banks.

“We are well on our way with that.”

Longley noted that the initial plan was to be in the building by July of this year however there were some setbacks.

“We hope to be in building by June 2021,” he said.

“We will occupy the top floor with all of the group of companies. The building is five stories, 50,000 square feet, with10,00 square feet each floor. This is very significant. I think when we are done we will be the highest point on the island.”

According to Longley, the steel and glass structure will be solar powered. He also noted that Leno has already gotten multiple inquiries on the possibility of leasing the other four levels.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis also spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Minnis said: “Since your founding in 2010, Leno has made tremendous strides and today’s ground breaking is another milestone in your mission to strive to be the bridge between clients and their financial needs while helping them to make their financial dreams possible.

“A leading priority of my administration is economic growth, job and wealth creation.

“There is much work we have to do as a country to boost productivity and prosperity including the poorer Bahamians, the middle class and other wealth creators.”

Minnis added: “One path to boosting prosperity is through market participation and the building of a stakeholder society.”