Legal Education Certificate offered exclusively through EDLS

Late applications accepted through end of Feb 2022

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Eugene Dupuch Law School (EDLS) will be the exclusive Council of Legal Education law school to offer the six-month course leading to the Legal Education Certificate in the 2022/2023 academic year.

The Legal Education Certificate six-month programme is a transitional course for common law professionally trained individuals seeking to practice law in any of the relevant jurisdictions covered by the agreement establishing the Council of Legal Education.

The programme runs from September to March each year.

Late applications are accepted until February 28, 2022.

EDLS Principal Tonya Bastian Galanis explained: “This programme provides a thorough grounding in the legal skills and knowledge required in today’s globalized legal practice environment.

“It is designed to accommodate both legal practice and Commonwealth Caribbean jurisprudence.

“Successful completion of the programme gives participants the opportunity to practice in the Commonwealth Caribbean region once they comply with local legislation regarding admittance to practice in the jurisdiction.”

This course is delivered virtually through Canvas, EDLS’ Learning Management System, which includes built-in video conference meeting facilities.

All students are given access to online learning resources and material, and also have the ability to host meetings and conduct legal research and access EDLS’ Library Management System.

The course also encompasses a law office placement component that students are also required to complete during the six-month period.

“The Legal Education Certificate opens a world of opportunity to engage professional law practice, new networking opportunities and opportunities for continuous education and learning in the region,” Galanis said.

For further information about the programme, please contact the Registrar at Eugene Dupuch Law School at admissions@edls.edu.bs or call 242-326-8507.