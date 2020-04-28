Lead police investigator in Shane Gibson’s trial promoted

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The lead police investigator in the bribery trial of former Cabinet minister Shane Gibson was promoted today.

Deborah Thompson, of the Financial Crime Investigation Unit, was among 44 others who were promoted from assistant superintendent of police to superintendent of police.

A Royal Bahamas Police Force order dated April 28, 2020 reads, “His Excellency the Governor General, acting in accordance with the advice of the Police Service Commission, has approved the promotion of the following senior officers with effect from 1st January, 2020.”

During Gibson’s trial, then ASP Thompson admitted that she realized she was wrong to take statements from the prosecution’s key witness Jonathan Ash and Gibson’s associate Deborah Bastian in each other’s presence to “iron out” differences in their statements.

Meantime, 23 superintendents also ascended the ranks to the position of chief superintendent.

This follows the promotion of three chief superintendents to the rank of assistant commissioner and one to acting assistant commissioner.