LEAD Institute officially opened on Grand Bahama

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Minister of State for Finance and for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson yesterday committed to working with the LEAD Institute during its official launch.

LEAD is a non-governmental organization that assists at-risk youth as well as those who have been incarcerated to re-enter society smoothly. They are located on Queen’s Highway in Orlando House.

Thompson said the theme for the launch event, “Saving Our Communities”, was fitting as it speaks to strong communities and the effect they have on functioning societies.

“Being an island nation, a big part of our culture really is rooted in our communities and building our communities,” he said.

“It is important that effective policies are continuously developed, and everyone must work together.

“The government has to play its part to provide social support, to provide economic empowerment. The family has to provide its support when it comes to the spiritual and moral; and then we have the community where we have the church and civic groups like yourselves who have to come together.”

Thompson said he was proud of the meaningful and commendable work that is being carried out.

“The LEAD Institute not only works to rehabilitate but to transform lives, enabling those to impact the lives of others.”

As the state minister for Grand Bahama, he welcomed the organization to the island and committed to working with them to change lives for the people of Grand Bahama.

Also in attendance were: Phedra Rahming, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development; Chief Superintendent of Police Wendell Smith; Ivan Butler, district superintendent, Ministry of Education; Troy Clarke, president and CEO of LEAD Institute; and senior police officers and representatives from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

Bringing brief remarks was Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Iram Lewis, who commended the organization for the work it has done over the past 12 years in assisting 3,000 young adults.

He also committed to working with the organization and said: “I believe that if we collaborate on a few programs to steer those at-risk youth in a positive direction, we will be successful in turning some lives around before it is too late.”