Lavado Duncanson named as parliamentary commissioner

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has named Lavado Duncanson, the former deputy permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, as acting parliamentary commissioner.

Eyewitness News revealed earlier this month that Philip Turner, the former parliamentary commissioner, was reappointed as senior undersecretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.

Both transfers took effect December 23, 2020.

The announcement was contained in an inter-governmental release dated January 14.

It included several other transfers and retirements of public servants, including the appointment of M Nicole Campbell, the former permanent secretary in the Cabinet Office, as the secretary to the Cabinet, effective January 1.

The Cabinet Office said secretary to the Cabinet Camille Johnson has retired.

Reginald Saunders, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Labour, will transfer to the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation on Tuesday.

He replaces Charles Albury, who has retired.

Gina Thompson, the undersecretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, who is on secondment to the Ministry of the Public Service and National Insurance, was transferred to that ministry.

The transfer took effect December 23, 2020.

Additionally, Cheryl Darville, undersecretary in the Ministry of National Security, will act as permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security.

The transfer took effect on January 1.

According to the Cabinet Office, Permanent Secretary Marco Rolle, who is on vacation leave, will retire later on this year.

“Best wishes are extended to all of these officers for their continued success in their new assignments and positions,” the Cabinet Office said.