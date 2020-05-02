Latest case of COVID-19 is a 25-year-old woman

COVID-19 patient clinically recovered, but tests positive for virus three days later

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 25-year-old woman from New Providence has become the latest case of COVID-19 in The Bahamas after she tested positive for the virus.

The woman has been hospitalized.

She had no history of recent travel, according to the Ministry of Health, which has said only five confirmed cases of the virus were either imported or import-related.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 82 — 66 in New Providence, eight in Bimini, seven in Grand Bahama and one in Cat Cay.

While the ministry reported this week that 25 people had recovered from the virus, it revised that figure to 24 today.

A 51-year-old woman from New Providence, who was “clinically recovered” from COVID-19 on Sunday, was retested three days later and “still found to be positive” with the virus, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry did not provide additional on whether the woman came into contact with anyone after being classified as clinically recovered or whether contact tracing was necessary.

It was also unclear whether the woman was in self-isolation, a government quarantine facility or hospitalized.

According to the Ministry of Health, nine patients remain in hospital.

There have been 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the country.

Just over 1,300 people had been tested for the virus as of this afternoon.

At last report, fewer than 800 people were in quarantine.

“The Ministry of Health again wishes to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended.

“Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items.

“Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

The ministry pointed out that violators of the quarantine protocols could be fined up to $20,000 or be imprisonment for up to five years.

The emergency orders remain in effect until May 31.