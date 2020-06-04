Last weekend of lockdown, but nightly curfew remains

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced weekend lockdowns will come to an end next week as he outlined further relaxation of COVID-19 emergency powers regulations.

Minnis said the lockdowns will end on June 13, but the nationwide curfew will remain “for a period of time”.

Beaches and park restrictions will also be opened on Eleuthera, Harbour Island, Exuma, and San Salvador on Monday, June 8, he said.

Beaches remain closed on New Providence and Paradise Island.

The prime minister spoke at a Ministry of Health COVID-19 press conference today — his first press conference since April 19.

He warned the country was still in a global pandemic as he spoke to the transition to ‘Phase 4’ of the economic reopening plan.

Minnis noted there is still no vaccine or cure for COVID-19, adding the success of the reopening depends on adherence to safety protocols like wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and washing hands.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has remained at 102 for the past seven days.

The last confirmed case was on May 29.

At today’s press conference, Minnis said the government’s quarantine facility in New Providence and Grand Bahama will be decommissioned on Friday.

He said returning residents will no longer need to be quarantined, but will still be monitored.