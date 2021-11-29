LAST MAN ‘STILL STANDING’: Pintard elected new FNM leader

Ingraham, Tommy T, endorsed Pintard, but where did Minns go?

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — MARCO City MP Micheal Pintard was elected as the Free National Movement’s new leader, securing the leadership competition with 297 votes.

Pintard defeated East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson and Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis.

The party held a one-day leadership convention at the holy Trinity Activities Centre where delegates and party supporters gathered to see which of the three Grand Bahama MPs would be chosen to lead the party after voting officially closed at 2:13pm.

FNM Chairman read the official tabulated votes, advising that Pintard had won with 297 votes, while Thompson received 103 votes and Lewis garnered 44.

In his leadership acceptance speech, Pintard gave a tribute to the party’s founding fathers and mothers and former prime ministers Hubert Ingraham and Dr Hubert Minnis.

“I am humbled by the trust and confidence that you have placed in me, I commit to dedicate myself every day to work tirelessly on behalf of all of you, and to listen to you, to collaborate with you,” he said.

“Our collective genius is always better tan single mixed focus of an A leader or a small gopher of leaders. We need all of you.”

He urged FNMs who have left the felt marginalised and disenfranchised to come back to the party and “return home”.

To those who did not support him in the campaign, Pintard said that it is his hope that he wins their confidence over time.

“Your views are no less important than the views of those that cast a vote for my candidacy,” he said.

The leader elect admitted the former government’s election loss had to do with a lot of the hard decision the administration had to make.

“We also had some missteps,” he said. “We made some mistakes. We had some unforced errors. The truth is sometimes we didn’t listen to you the way we ought to. Sometimes we forgot that we are your servants, we work for you, that we had temporary jobs.

He apologized to FNMs for “leaving you exposed” and “any decision made that would have adversely affect you and your family.”

Pintard added that “we are not going to take too much time celebrating because we have major work to do,” he said.

Earlier in the day, former Prime Minister and FNM Leader Hubert Ingraham endorsed Pintard as leader, indicating that he believes of the three candidates who put their name forth, he is the most effective candidate for the party at this time.

While standing on stage next to the leader elect, after being cheered on by a crowd of FNMs screaming “papa”, Ingraham once again threw his support behind the MARCO City MP.

“As the longest-serving leader of the Free National Movement in its 50-year history, having served for 19 years as leaders of the party, having led this party to three victories as the government of The Bahamas, I stand here today to say how pleased I am, the party has nominated, elected and ratified Micheal Pintard as our next leader,” he said.

“I want you to know, he has my support. He can call on me any time, anywhere, any day, go forth Micheal.”

Former FNM Leader Tommy Turnquest noted that while all three candidates were good with deep roots and experience in the party, he endorsed Pintard’s leadership.

Though he did not give a concession speech, former Prime Minister and ongoing party leader Dr Hubert Minnis said he will support whoever emerges as the winner from the leadership race, but opted not to reveal who he cast his vote for.

“Democracy is clearly being demonstrated,” he said.

“The Free National Movement has always been a democratic transparent party and we will continue to rule by the lines of democracy”.

Minnis insisted that he is an FNM first and will remain one, adding that he knows it is the best government for the country.

When asked why he would not be speaking after the announcement of the winner of the leadership race, Minnis said: “I’m not speaking. When I leave here I have other things. I cast my vote. I have one vote. I cast that for the individual of my choice. Like I said I’m an FNM. I will support them.”

Minnis added that his current relationship with the party is “excellent”.

During his acceptance speech, Pintard said he told Minnis that he will be blowing up his phone on a regular basis, adding that the party intends to utilize his skills, network, and talent.

He echoed those similar remarks when speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the convention and asked to address the “elephant in the room” that the former leader was not on stage with him to pass on the mantle.

He said he did not feel slighted in any way.

“Political contests are very difficult and I’m sure Dr Minnis has some legitimate reasons why he may not be here, but I expect that each time I pick up the phone to call my former leader, he is going to make himself available so that we can discuss the issues that affect the Bahamian people,” Pintard added.

“I believe he loves the Bahamian people as much as any of us who are here right now.

The leader elect said his first plans as the leader will be to move throughout the Family Islands and discuss the concerns of people in every constituency on why they stayed at home.

He said he also plans to hold a conclave after the party’s February convention to share the post mortem of the events and discuss the findings of the studies that are expected to be commissioned and completed by then.

Pintard said he finds it “tremendous” that he has the support of past leaders and underscored the need for bipartisan cooperation and the need to draw on previous leaders.

“This is a new road for me. So the input from Dr Minnis, from Hubert Ingraham, from Tommy Turnquest and past leaders, input from Perry Christie and leaders on the other side will also be important in informing the way that we moved forward.”

The FNM plans to hold a full convention with all other leadership positions open for contest in February 2022.