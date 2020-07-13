Land Shark managers arrested for breach of COVID-19 orders

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two managers at a West Bay Street hotel and bar were arrested for breaching COVID-19 emergency orders on the Independence Day holiday.

According to reports, police responded to a large gathering at the Land Shark Hotel and Bar shortly before 10pm on Friday.

“On the officer’s arrival they met a large crowd of people in the area of the Bar,” read the police statement.

“The crowd was disbursed, two managers on duty were arrested and taken into custody for Breach of the COVID19 Emergency Order. Investigations into this matter continues.”

Meanwhile in other crime matters, police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred shortly before 11am on Saturday.

According to reports, a man was traveling east on Charles W. Saunders highway on his motorcycle when he heard what sounded like three gunshots coming from a nearby bush.

“He then realized that he had been shot in the left thigh,” read a police statement.

“He was assisted to the hospital by a private vehicle, where he is listed in stable condition. Investigation into this matter continues.”

Later that same day, police were called to an armed robbery at a business on Marathon Road.

Police said two men entered the business and robbed its proprietor of case, a silver Honda CRV and other personal property.

One of the men was reportedly armed with a handgun, and the pair escaped the area heading north on Marathon Road.

Police are also investigating two separate armed robberies that took place last Thursday, July 9.

The police statement read: “In the first incident, according to reports, shortly after 3pm, a female while driving in High Vista was accosted by three masked gunmen who robbed her of a blue Honda Fit, cash and other personal items. The suspects escaped in an unknown direction. Investigation into this matter continues.

It read: “In the second incident, according to reports, shortly before 7:00pm, a male was walking along Fritz Lane when he was accosted by two males, one of whom was armed with a sharp object and robbed him of his wallet. The suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

“Investigation into this matter continues.”